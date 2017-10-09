Former President Hosts 7th Annual Wounded Warrior Ride

Three buses with 52 soldiers arrived at the former president's Prairie Chapel Ranch for a nearly 63 mile bike ride

CRAWFORD, TX — Former President George W. Bush laced up his shoes and hit the bike trail for his seventh annual Wounded Warrior Ride.

“I’m thrilled y’all are here and just know that we love you,” Bush said as he greeted the crowd.

Number 43 started the ride as part of the Bush Institute’s Military Service Initiative, which promotes veterans helping wounded veterans in the rehabilitation process after they’ve been injured on the front lines.

Bush said while vets helping vets is why the program works, it’s also important to honor those behind the service men and women.

“Here at the Bush Center, we focus not only on the vets, but on the caregivers,” he said in an interview with Dr. Marc Siegel of Fox News. “These wives have been through a lot, and I wanted to honor the wives and Marleen as well, and that’s why I put her in the painting as well. I thought it was a sweet moment.”

Bush also said that vets helping vets is the best way to help people transition from the military to civilian life.

To find out more, visit bushcenter.org.