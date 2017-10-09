Local Students Celebrate Fargo’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day

School officials say they want the students and the community to come together and learn about the true history of Native Americans

FARGO, ND — More than 70 high school students from the Fargo-West Fargo Indian Education Program are honoring Fargo’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Kids got to learn about the original discoveries of this land and the background on indigenous people.

School officials say they want the students and the community to come together and learn about the true history of Native Americans.

The students heard from multiple speakers, participated in ice breakers, took part in a spoken word workshop and had a community Pow Wow to end the day.

“We wanted to demonstrate or show people what it really looks like because we still have teachers and educational curriculum that perpetuates this false history,” said Clinton Alexander, a member of the Fargo Native American Commission.

This was the third year the Fargo school system took part in Indigenous Peoples’ Day.