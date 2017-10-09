Minnesota Governor Campaign Puts White Earth Band of Ojibwe Front and Center

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe has been named as a running mate in the Minnesota governor’s race.

State Rep. Peggy Flanagan of St. Louis Park has been picked by Congressman Tim Walz.

They made a stop in Moorhead to talk with the community.

Flanagan is one of two Native Americans serving in the Minnesota House.

If Flanagan is elected lieutenant governor, she would be Minnesota’s first American Indian elected to statewide office.

Flanagan said the focus behind their campaign is to unite Minnesotans.

“I think we look like Minnesota. Tim comes from Greater Minnesota, I’m in the Metro,” St. Rep. Flanagan said. “I think that people are tired of the divisiveness of Greater Minnesota versus urban areas and we really want to bring the entire state together.”

Representative Walz has served the 1st District of southern Minnesota in Congress since 2007.

There are six declared candidates in the 2018 race for governor.