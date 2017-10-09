NDSU Credits Undefeated Record to High Standards

The Bison refused to look past any opponent, head coach Chris Klieman says

FARGO, N.D. — Five weeks into the season, North Dakota State’s football team sits at 5-0 on the year.

The Bison didn’t have the toughest schedule, but they still managed to prove themselves along the way.

The team has only given up 31 points through five contests, and they have scored at least 38 in every game.

Head coach Chris Klieman credits their success to living by the cliche of taking things ‘one game at a time’ and preparing hard for each new opponent.

“We talk about holding each other to the high standard that is North Dakota State football,” Klieman said. Without question — not just on Saturdays, but throughout the whole week — they hold each other to that high standard we have. You hear Tre (Dempsey) and all the other captains talking about dominating the standard, and that’s what we’re trying to do on a daily basis, and it’s come to fruition on Saturdays.”

Five of NDSU’s final six opponents are currently ranked in the top 25 of the STATS poll.