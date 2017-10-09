Susan Bala Requesting a Certificate of Innocence from Federal Judge She spent a year and a half in prison before her conviction was overturned and she was set free October 9, 2017 TJ Nelson FARGO, ND — A woman who was convicted and later cleared of running an illegal gambling business based in Fargo wants to clear her name. Susan Bala’s attorney, Bob Hoy, is asking a federal judge to grant Bala a “certificate of innocence.” Bala was the founder of Racing Services Incorporated. She spent a year and a half in prison before her conviction was overturned and she was set free. Hoy says the overturned convictions continue to plague Bala in ongoing proceedings and in the public eye. In April, North Dakota lawmakers approved paying back $15.8 million in state taxes to Bala. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Xcel Energy Working to Restore Power to Grand Fork... HS Football Season Preview: Thompson Tommies Special Olympics Looking to Pack the Stands for 20... ND Government Employees Willing to Take Voluntary ...