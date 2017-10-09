UND Football Happy to be Back in the Win Column

Fighting Hawks gear up for Montana on Saturday.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Homecoming was kind to the Fighting Hawks football team on Saturday. The Hawks survived a 48-38 thriller against Northern Colorado after losing a 25 point lead.

The bleeding has stopped, temporarily in Grand Forks and the feelings surrounding this football team are heading in a much more positive direction coming off this victory.

“I think it was big for us,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “For us emotionally for our guys to get a positive result after working hard and facing adversity. To go in that locker room and sing the fight song and be able to celebrate a positive result, I think was really good for us.”

The players agree with Schweigert that the win was huge for the team.

“Getting a win is obviously what we were looking for to kind of boost the morale,” quarterback Keaton Studsrud said. “It is tough when you drop games like that early on in the season coming out with high expectations. We just gotta keep working and moving forward.”

After three consecutive games of giving up 40 points to opponents, on Saturday the defense only surrendered 38 and got the win.

“We had like four sacks,” linebacker Jake Rastas said. “We hit the QB a lot of times throughout the game. What that does is wears down his confidence and allows our secondary to make plays.”

UND hits the road to play Montana on Saturday.