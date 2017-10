UND Football Sets Season-Highs in Homecoming Game

Hawks score 48 points in Saturday's win.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It would seem the magic number for North Dakota football is 40. For the first time in three weeks the Hawks did not surrender 40 points to their opponent and they came up with a victory.

North Dakota set season-highs with 48 points and 562 yards of offense. UND also rushed for five touchdowns, most by the Hawks this season.