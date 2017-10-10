Avoiding Lice, Scabies While Out Hunting for Your Halloween Costume

But, as always, the sound advice is "buyer, beware."

NATIONAL — It may be only the second week of October, but you’ve probably already made plans about you or your child’s costumes for Halloween.

Doctors say Halloween is when they see an increase in lice and scabies infestations from people who try on costumes and pass it from one person to another.

If you’re worried, doctors recommend putting a wig in a sealed plastic bag for 48 hours before wearing it and put dryer-friendly items in the dryer for 45 minutes on high.

If trying on at the store, consider wearing your own swim or wig cap to avoid the potential transfer.