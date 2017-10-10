Family of Missing Detroit Lakes Teen Wants Him to Know it’s All Right to Come Home

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Seven weeks ago, 15-year-old Parker Eastman ran away from his home in Detroit Lakes.

Almost two months later, his family still has unanswered questions.

It was a moment that changed Meghan Eastman’s life.

“I went in there and he shares his room with his 13–year–old brother and it was just his brother in there,” Eastman said.

Her 15–year–old son, Parker was gone.

Police want Parker to know he is not in trouble and are encouraging him to reach out.

“It would be really helpful to know that he is okay and I’m sure the family would really appreciate that too,” said Detroit Lakes Police Chief, Steven Todd.

Meghan says Parker was living in an abusive household, had problems in school and had recently failed a drug test.

“He must have been scared, but I guess more scared of staying and letting that happen to him,” Eastman said.

She said his recent behavior does not represent the kind of person that Parker is.

“Has never been in trouble up until these last couple months,” she said. “Every parent-teacher conference I’ve ever gone to can’t stop raving about what a wonderful kid he is.”

“We followed over 50 leads trying to locate Parker, starting from the day he was reported missing,” Chief Todd said.

Chief Todd said at this time, it’s important to focus on how to bring him home, not focus on why he ran away.

“The problem is that he’s gone and his mom and his family need him to come home so they know he is safe,” he added.

Eastman has started a Facebook Page, called Reaching Parker.

She hopes he will be coming through the door soon.

If you have any information on Parker’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Detroit Lakes Police Department.