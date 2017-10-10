Fargo VA Hospital Offering Free Flu Shots for Veterans

they've also created a partnership with walgreens for anyone who can't make it to the Fargo VA

FARGO, ND — Now that the cooler weather has begun, it can only mean one thing: flu season is here.

The Fargo VA is offering free flu shots to help protect veterans.

They’ve also partnered with Walgreens so veterans can get immunized all season long.

All people have to do is show up to the VA or Walgreens with their VA Health ID card to receive their free shot.

“You know a lot of our older veterans have been exposed to a lot of things in the military that make them more susceptible,” said Dan Thorstad, Cass County veterans service officer. “So it’s always a good idea for them to get their flu shot as early in the season as they can.”

Any veteran with healthcare can also get the flu vaccination October 20 at the YMCA.