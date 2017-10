Fargo’s Downtown Community Partnership Names New President

FARGO, ND — Fargo’s Downtown Community Partnership has a new president and CEO.

Melissa Rademacher will take over in November.

She has been the business development manager for Kilbourne Group and prior to that was manager of the Moorhead Center Mall.

The DCP board conducted a national search for a permanent president and CEO after Mike Hahn left in May for a new job in Mankato.

Hahn headed up the Downtown Community Partnership for 7 years.