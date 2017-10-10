Fergus Falls Police Release New Details Behind Woman’s Disappearance
She was last spotted Friday at a truck stop in Rogers, Minnesota
FERGUS FALLS — We have new information on a missing vulnerable adult from Fergus Falls.
Authorities say 27-year-old Shaylia Helland appears to be getting rides from truck drivers and waiting at truck stops for another ride.
She was last spotted Friday at a truck stop in Rogers, Minnesota.
Shaylia told a driver from Fergus Falls that she was fleeing an abusive relationship in Canada.
She indicated she might be heading to New Jersey or Dallas.
Shaylia walked away from a group home last Thursday night.
She suffers from mental illness and is under the guardianship of her parents.