Fergus Falls Police Release New Details Behind Woman’s Disappearance

She was last spotted Friday at a truck stop in Rogers, Minnesota

FERGUS FALLS — We have new information on a missing vulnerable adult from Fergus Falls.

Authorities say 27-year-old Shaylia Helland appears to be getting rides from truck drivers and waiting at truck stops for another ride.

Shaylia told a driver from Fergus Falls that she was fleeing an abusive relationship in Canada.

She indicated she might be heading to New Jersey or Dallas.

Shaylia walked away from a group home last Thursday night.

She suffers from mental illness and is under the guardianship of her parents.