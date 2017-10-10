Former Fargo Police Officer Appealing Termination

Commissioners on Monday approved the notice of appeal filed by Dave Boelke's attorney

FARGO, ND — A fired Fargo police officer is appealing his termination to the city commission.

Commissioners on Monday approved the notice of appeal filed by Dave Boelke’s attorney.

Chief Dave Todd fired the 15-year police department veteran in August.

Todd said Boelke made “intentional and willful decisions” not to respond to calls, not to collect evidence and showed disrespect and discourteous behavior toward other officers and lacked patience with the public.

Boelke has denied the allegations.