Former Fargo Police Officer Appealing Termination

Commissioners on Monday approved the notice of appeal filed by Dave Boelke's attorney
TJ Nelson

 

FARGO, ND — A fired Fargo police officer is appealing his termination to the city commission.

Commissioners on Monday approved the notice of appeal filed by Dave Boelke’s attorney.

Chief Dave Todd fired the 15-year police department veteran in August.

Todd said Boelke made “intentional and willful decisions” not to respond to calls, not to collect evidence and showed disrespect and discourteous behavior toward other officers and lacked patience with the public.

Boelke has denied the allegations.

Related Post

Twin Cities Pride Parade Organizers Say Police Pre...
How You Can Reach Out to Hurricane Victims with He...
Commuter Jet Aborts Takeoff at Hector Internationa...
North Dakota Horse Park Opens for the Season

You Might Like

Worker Identified in Fatal Accident in Tenney

  TENNEY, Minn. -- Authorities have identified the worker who fell to his death at the Wheaton Dumont Co-op Elevator in Tenney last Thursday. He is 21-year-old Dmytro Baybak of the Ukraine. Baybak was working on a construction platform 150…