Health Officials See Spike in Synthetic Marijuana Overdoses in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials say there’s been a spike in the number of overdoses from synthetic marijuana in Minneapolis.

Last week alone, hospitals handled at least 60 cases related to the synthetic drug.

It causes hallucinations and violent behavior in some users and leaves others comatose.

Officials say none of the cases has been fatal.

Authorities say regulation is difficult because the drug’s manufacturers regularly change the drug’s recipe to get around laws.

There is no antidote for the drug’s various versions.