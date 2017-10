LIVE: Wish Walk

Trick-Or-Treat Event Helps Support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Nicolette Berge with the Downtown Community Partnership joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the 2nd Annual Trick-or-Treat Wish Walk.

Around 20 local businesses are handing out candy to costumed kiddos.

There will be sidewalk games and activities.

Donations collected will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th in downtown Fargo.