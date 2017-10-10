Minot Vegas Shooting Victim Undergoes Surgery Thirty-one-year-old Andrew Gudmunson's father and the real estate company that employs him say he underwent an operation Sunday at a Las Vegas hospital to close the wound in his abdomen. October 10, 2017 Joe Radske BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ A Minot man shot in the stomach during the recent attack by a gunman in Las Vegas has undergone a fourth surgery. Thirty-one-year-old Andrew Gudmunson’s father and the real estate company that employs him say he underwent an operation Sunday at a Las Vegas hospital to close the wound in his abdomen. Gudmunson was shot on Oct. 1 in the attack by a sniper at a high-rise hotel that left 59 others dead and hundreds of others wounded. He’s breathing with the help of a ventilator, but doctors hope to soon remove it. Gudmunson is a former University of North Dakota athlete, playing football and baseball. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post More North Dakotans Who Witnessed Las Vegas Shooti... Generous Donation will Help Minot’s Horstfes... Legion Baseball: Post 2 Sweeps Doubleheader with M... Drag Queens Descending on Fargo to Help in ManR...