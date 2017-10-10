Money Talks: Retirement Planning In This Market

With stocks at an all-time high, how do you take advantage of it in time to retire?

The stock market these days is a little like one of those bouncy clown toys: no matter how many knocks the news headlines lob at it — hurricanes, wildfires, the continuing tensions with North Korea — the market just keeps on bobbing back up.

So what does that mean for folks who are trying to plan for retirement right now? With the right technique, you should be able to build a plan that will get you where you want to go. Check out the live in-studio visit to the Morning Show’s Emily Welker from Legacy Wealth Management’s Brady Brunsvold to get the scoop.