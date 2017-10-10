NDSU FB Prepared for Tough Battle in the Trenches

The Bison and Youngstown State both love to run the football

FARGO, N.D. — A road matchup for No. 2 North Dakota State is looming against No. 8 Youngstown State.

The Bison and Penguins both tend to dominate time of possession in games, so that’s the biggest key these teams are looking at heading into Saturday.

NDSU boasts the top rushing offense in the FCS with 318.6 yards per game. But, Youngstown is close on their heels with the 8th-best ground game.

The bison defense hasn’t been tested too much this year, but they may get strained a little more if they have to stay on the field longer.

Head coach Chris Klieman says they will have to counter it by finding more success on offense.

“We need to find ways to stay on the field against an aggressive defense that they have,” Klieman said. “Then, we have to be able to get off the field, and that starts on first down. You can’t give up the chunk plays whether it’s for six yards or whether it’s for 15, and then they’re back on you so fast. Time of possession will be a really critical factor this week.”

Kickoff on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio, is at 6:00 p.m.