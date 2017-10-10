Sioux Falls Teens go on Crime Spree with Stolen Van

Police believe the 14-year-olds are responsible for vandalizing nearly 40 vehicles in central Sioux Falls. KDLT Reporter Jill Johnson has more from Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD — Two teens are facing more charges after police say they led authorities on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Police believe the 14-year-olds are responsible for vandalizing nearly 40 vehicles in central Sioux Falls.

On Sunday night into the early Monday, Sioux Falls Police received nearly 40 reports of car windows that had been smashed with landscaping rocks.

“It’s probably $500 a window, some have been more, some have been less, but that’s just kind of at least a ballpark,” said Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens. “That brings the grand total up to about $19,000 in damages,” said Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

Police said it was another report though that led them to the suspects.

They said a woman was running an errand on the west side of town, with her son and another teen inside the vehicle.

“While she was inside the business, the van was left running,” Officer Clemens said. “The two 14-year-olds decided it was a good idea to take the van.”

Police said an officer tried to stop the stolen vehicle the next morning in central Sioux Falls, but didn’t give chase.

“It depends on the circumstances,” Officer Clemens said. “Most of the time, we’re not going to chase somebody and so it really depends on what the crime is, the severity is. If they don’t stop then at that point, we’ve already got the license plate number and there’s some follow up we can do after that.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also spotted the vehicle on Interstate 29, just north of the Canton exit, before 12:30 Monday afternoon.

They asked the Highway Patrol for assistance and they chased the vehicle for about 20 miles until it pulled over north of I-90.

“The officer looked inside and saw a bunch of landscaping rock inside the van and so that’s what led us to these two,” Officer Clemens said.

Both teens are charged with being a runaway, in possession of a stolen vehicle and four counts of vandalism.

The son of the owner of the stolen vehicle is also charged with grand theft.

Police said they’ll likely face more charges based on how many reports of vandalism they receive.