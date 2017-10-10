St. Paul Paramedic Killed in Crash with Semi
The ambulance driver was treated at North Memorial Medical Center
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A tragic crash last night in the Twin Cities.
A paramedic died in a crash between an ambulance and semi in Brooklyn Center.
The State Patrol said the semi was stalled on Interstate 694 near the split with I-94 when the crash happened.
The paramedic in the passenger seat, 24-year-old Marina Gayledeste of St. Paul, was killed.
“The ambulance came from the 694 side and attempted to merge across the apex and subsequently struck the back of a semi,” said Trooper Sara Dupaul.
The ambulance driver was treated at North Memorial Medical Center.
The semi driver wasn’t hurt.