St. Paul Paramedic Killed in Crash with Semi

The ambulance driver was treated at North Memorial Medical Center
TJ Nelson

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A tragic crash last night in the Twin Cities.

A paramedic died in a crash between an ambulance and semi in Brooklyn Center.

The State Patrol said the semi was stalled on Interstate 694 near the split with I-94 when the crash happened.

The paramedic in the passenger seat, 24-year-old Marina Gayledeste of St. Paul, was killed.

“The ambulance came from the 694 side and attempted to merge across the apex and subsequently struck the back of a semi,” said Trooper Sara Dupaul.

The ambulance driver was treated at North Memorial Medical Center.

The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

Related Post

Plane Crash Near Thief River Falls Kills Three Peo...
Pilot Identified in Plane Crash Near Mahnomen
Authorities Identify Moorhead Man who Died in Dupl...
One Dead, One Woman Left Clinging To Life In A Tre...

You Might Like

Sioux Falls Teens go on Crime Spree with Stolen Van

SIOUX FALLS, SD --  Two teens are facing more charges after police say they led authorities on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Police believe the 14-year-olds are responsible for vandalizing nearly…