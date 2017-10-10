Task Members Appointed to ND Governor’s Education Board

Task force members come from all across the state and all walks of life
TJ Nelson

 

BISMARCK, ND — A professor, a business owner and a superintendent are among the 15 people selected for Governor Doug Burgum’s Innovative Education Task Force.

It’s charged with creating a system of identification and support for schools to implement innovative practices.

Members will provide direction on how state government can empower districts to adopt student-centric learning practices impacted by rapid technological change.

Task force members come from all across the state and all walks of life.

They will meet for the first time on Thursday morning in Bismarck.

Related Post

Depth, Depth, Depth: UND Hockey Says it Expects to...
Wells County Sheriff Resigns, Deputies Fired
Grand Forks International Airport to Conduct Activ...
North Dakota Governor’s School Showcase Proj...

You Might Like