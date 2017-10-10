UND Football Tested by Montana as well as its Fans

The Fighting Hawks are in Missoula this weekend

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota’s football team stopped its free-fall on Saturday with a homecoming win against Northern Colorado.

This weekend, the Fighting Hawks are back on the road to face No. 24 Montana and its hostile crowd.

UND head coach Bubba Schweigert says his team is building on the experience of playing at Utah to handle the noise.

“We always felt that environment would help us prepare for games like this,” Schweigert said. “We still need to practice it and create that type of environment at practice. Our guys have handled noise well in the past. We know it is their homecoming and it is going to be a packed house. It’ll be noisy, especially early in the game. We’ll just prepare for it and deal with it.”

Kickoff in Missoula, Mont., is at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.