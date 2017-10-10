Wife Takes Part in Revealing Minnesota Husband’s Fake Cancer Scheme

Thirty-seven-year-old Jeremiah Smith is charged in Rice County with theft by swindle
TJ Nelson

FARIBAULT, Minn. — A Faribault, Minnesota man is accused of lying about having terminal cancer, collecting thousands of dollars in donations and spending the money on video games and marijuana.

Investigators say fundraisers and a GoFundMe account for Smith generated $23,000 to help cover his medical expenses.

Court records show Smith’s wife became suspicious when she couldn’t find medical records to back up her husband’s claims.

Investigators got a search warrant and found out Smith did not have cancer.

