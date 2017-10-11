Aberdeen Officer’s Pup, Stolen During Burglary, Reunited with Family

ABERDEEN, SD — Thanks to social media, good detective work and a trip through central Minnesota, an Aberdeen police officer has been reunited with his puppy.

Poppy, a four-month old German Shepherd, was stolen from the officer’s home during a burglary.

But get this.

The officer at the time was actually in the hospital, recovering from surgery to have a brain tumor removed and his family was visiting when the burglary took place.

Aberdeen detectives tracked the suspects to Eden Prairie, and officers in Eden Prairie found out Poppy had been put on out on the streets.

One of the detective’s wives began searching online missing and found pet websites and found Poppy had been taken in by a south Minneapolis family, who gladly returned the dog to the officer’s family.

One suspect in the burglary has been arrested.