Grand Forks Middle School Honors Late Teacher With Scoreboard Dedication

Troy Bazey worked as a teacher and coach at Schroeder Middle School for over 20 years

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Grand Forks middle school took time from their day to celebrate the life of a beloved teacher and coach, Troy Bazey.

Schroeder Middle School honored the life of Bazey.

“It’s just amazing. The Schroeder family has been so supportive throughout the whole ordeal,” said Kaci Bazey, Troy Bazey’s daughter.

Troy Bazey lost his battle with cancer in August. Although he is gone, the school says Bazey left an indelible mark.

“We’re paying tribute to a great man, a guy in the community and a guy here in Schroeder Middle School that put everything he had into teaching and mentoring student–athletes and students themselves,” says Kirby Krefting, teacher at Schroeder Middle School.

School officials also say, Bazey set an example for others to follow.

“It’s kind of the epitome of what we try to do here at Schroeder Middle School,” said Catherine Gillach, principal of Schroeder Middle School. “We have this motto of ‘Everyone Matters’ and Mr. Bazey – lined that, modeled that – he embodied that motto day after day and he did so in such a way that others could consistently look up to him and learn from his actions.”

Troy Bazey was a pillar of the Schroeder community, teaching tech ed to his students and was also the coach of many of the Schroeder sports teams.

“He spent so many years out on this field coaching football over 22 years. He also coached track. He coached volleyball and basketball,” said Kaci Bazey.

The school has helped Bazey’s family through a difficult time and feels honored to have him celebrated.

“It feels special. It means a lot to us as a family because they know how we’ve been going through,” said Ann Bazey, Troy’s granddaughter.

The school plans to honor Bazey with a “Bazey Bash” each year.