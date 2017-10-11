Hornbacher’s Makes Sizable Donation to Great Plains Food Bank

The grocery store chain donated the proceeds from its Check Out Hunger campaign

FARGO, N.D. — Hornbacher’s made a major donation to help the less fortunate in the Fargo–Moorhead metro.

The grocery store chain stopped by Great Plains Food Bank to donate the proceeds of its Check Out Hunger campaign.

Hornbacher’s raised nearly $66,000 dollars in its July campaign.

Employees volunteered to help bag potatoes to be passed out to food bank recipients.

Hornbacher’s says they are happy to give back to the community.

“There are many people that are coming through our doors and buy their own food,” said Matt Leiseth, President of Hornbacher’s, “but there are still many others who aren’t to be able to shop regularly and make sure their stomachs are full, so it’s our responsibility to make sure we’re shedding light on the need in the community and giving the opportunity to help.”

The Great Plains Food Bank serves more than 200 charitable feeding programs in nearly 100 communities across North Dakota and in Clay County, Minnesota.