LIVE: A Taste Of The World With Lutheran Social Services

"Taste Of The World" Event Brings Local Restaurants Together With Unique Worldly Dishes
Adam Ladwig

 

Adam Domitz with Lutheran Social Services joined Emily Welker to talk about the “A Taste of the World” event.

LSS is bringing together local restaurants to serve a wide variety of unique cuisines from around the world.

There will also be art from around the world available in a silent auction, and international entertainment.

A restaurant featured at the event also came in to show off some food.

Praise Eronmosee told Adam Ladwig about her family’s story.

LSS helped her and her family come to Fargo from Nigeria in 1999.

Last year, they opened African Express, a food truck.

Eronmosee shows off some Nigerian dishes, including a seasoned beef kabob and puff donuts with almond cream cheese frosting

Proceeds from “A Taste of the World” benefit Lutheran Social Services.

You can find more information on the event, as well as ticket information by clicking here.

