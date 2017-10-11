Miss America Homecoming Set for Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ A homecoming party is scheduled in Bismarck next month for newly crowned Miss America Cara Mund. The 23-year-old Bismarck native won the competition last month. She's the first winner from North Dakota in the history of…
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- Seven weeks ago, 15-year-old Parker Eastman ran away from his home in Detroit Lakes. Almost two months later, his family still has unanswered questions. It was a moment that changed…
SIOUX FALLS, SD -- Two teens are facing more charges after police say they led authorities on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Police believe the 14-year-olds are responsible for vandalizing nearly…