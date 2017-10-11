Miss America Homecoming Set for Bismarck

The 23-year-old Bismarck native won the competition last month.
Joe Radske

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ A homecoming party is scheduled in Bismarck next month for newly crowned Miss America Cara Mund.

The 23-year-old Bismarck native won the competition last month.

She’s the first winner from North Dakota in the history of the nearly century-old scholarship pageant.

The welcome-home party is scheduled Nov. 4 at the Bismarck Event Center, starting at 3 p.m.

Tickets are required _ $10 for adults and $5 for children age 3 through the 12th grade.

 

Related Post

Dakota Access Pipeline Makes $15 Million Donation ...
Watch LIVE on KVRR Local News: President TrumpR...
ND Tax Commissioner Considering Action Against Gri...
Blaze Burns Nome Church to the Ground Owned by Cra...

You Might Like

Miss America Homecoming Set for Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ A homecoming party is scheduled in Bismarck next month for newly crowned Miss America Cara Mund. The 23-year-old Bismarck native won the competition last month. She's the first winner from North Dakota in the history of…

Sioux Falls Teens go on Crime Spree with Stolen Van

SIOUX FALLS, SD --  Two teens are facing more charges after police say they led authorities on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Police believe the 14-year-olds are responsible for vandalizing nearly…