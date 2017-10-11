Miss America Homecoming Set for Bismarck

The 23-year-old Bismarck native won the competition last month.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ A homecoming party is scheduled in Bismarck next month for newly crowned Miss America Cara Mund.

She’s the first winner from North Dakota in the history of the nearly century-old scholarship pageant.

The welcome-home party is scheduled Nov. 4 at the Bismarck Event Center, starting at 3 p.m.

Tickets are required _ $10 for adults and $5 for children age 3 through the 12th grade.