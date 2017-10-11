NDSU Students Raising Money for Victims of Hurricane Maria

FARGO, ND — NDSU students have come together to provide support for about eight orphanages suffering from the aftermaths of Hurricane Maria.

Cecilia Monclova, along with other students, are having a Puerto Rican style lunch where students, faculty and community members can give a free will donation.

The money and supplies collected will be directly donated to the orphanages when Cecilia travels back to her family in November.

She says it’s important to think about those who were greatly affected by these disasters.

“If you see someone struggling and if you have the means to help, why not?” Monclova asked. “If they are in the hurricane in Haiti or what happened in Houston with the flooding, it’s just because we are all humans.”

Cecilia will be holding a donation drive at Junkyard Brewing Company on Friday if you are interested in donating.