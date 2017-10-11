People in Grand Forks Camp Out in Hopes of Getting Free Chick-fil-A for a Year

The Grand Opening of the First Ever Chick-Fil-A in North Dakota Will Award the First Hundred Customers With Free Chick-Fil-A for a Year

GRAND FORKS, ND — People are waiting in the parking lot of Chick-fil-A in Grand Forks in hopes of winning free chicken for a year.

The first ever Chick-fil-A in North Dakota is opening tomorrow morning at 6:30.

The first 100 customers in the parking lot will receive free Chick-fil-A for the year.

To make the waiting more enjoyable, music, games and food are being provided by the fast food chain.

One die-hard fan from Texas said school at UND will be better once this restaurant is open for business.

“I’ve been waiting to have it for about a year,” said Cole Kerns. “I mean, I’ve had it when I went home, but I’m glad to be able to have it on a regular basis.”

During the day, the owner assisted campers in packing 10,000 meals which will be donated to a local charity.