Pryor’s Message to UND Volleyball after consecutive losses: ‘Fix It’

The Fighting Hawks fell to 4-2 in Big Sky play
Keith Albertson

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND volleyball has hit choppy waters for the first time this season.

The Fighting Hawks have lost their last two Big Sky matches, dropping them to second in the North Division of the conference.

North Dakota still sits at 19-4 overall, but head coach Mark Pryor wants to make sure his team doesn’t get complacent.

“Our message right now is ‘you’re on a two-match losing streak, and you haven’t lost back-to-back matches in over a calendar year. Fix it,”‘ Pryor said. “Let’s get through this next weekend, and then we’re on the back half of conference and we have six of eight at home and they’re looking forward to that.”

This weekend, UND faces Montana State and Montana.

