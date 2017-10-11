Summit League Race Tightens for NDSU Volleyball

Five teams are within 1.5 games at the top of the conference standings

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU volleyball is back at home for a stretch of four games in a very tightly-packed Summit League.

Just 1.5 games separate the top five teams in the standings.

The bison are 3-2 in conference, along with Denver and Omaha, while Oral Roberts Oral roberts leads the way at 5-1.

With this kind of parity, it makes each game even more important as the midway point of league play approaches.

“Our conference is doing some really good things right now, beating everybody,” head coach Jennifer Lopez said. “How we need to approach every game is kind of the same thing. Every game is important. We’ve got to make sure we’re controlling some things on our end a little bit more and not waiting for others to do it for us.”