Casselton Hunter Bags Massive Black Bear

LAKE BRONSON, Minn. — A Casselton hunter says he’s set an impressive personal record after bagging a massive bear.

Luke Hagness says on his fourth day of a bow hunting trip by Lake Bronson, he got a 456 pound black bear.

He has yet to measure the skull to see if it makes it into the Boone & Crockett record book, but thinks it will for sure make Pope & Young.

Hagness, a hunter since the age of 13, said he was on a ladder for five hours when the bear wandered out.

He was 25 yards away when he made his shot.

“There was a lot of acorns this year up there,” Hagness said, in an interview with KFGO. “I sat the three days prior for five, six hours in the day and didn’t see a single bear. It’s definitely a record in my book.”

The current black bear record for Minnesota is reportedly 642 pounds.

Hagness says the state average is between 150 and 200.