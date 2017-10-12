Casselton Hunter Bags Massive Black Bear

He was 25 yards away when he made his shot
Nick Broadway

LAKE BRONSON, Minn. — A Casselton hunter says he’s set an impressive personal record after bagging a massive bear.

Luke Hagness says on his fourth day of a bow hunting trip by Lake Bronson, he got a 456 pound black bear.

He has yet to measure the skull to see if it makes it into the Boone & Crockett record book, but thinks it will for sure make Pope & Young.

Hagness, a hunter since the age of 13, said he was on a ladder for five hours when the bear wandered out.

He was 25 yards away when he made his shot.

“There was a lot of acorns this year up there,” Hagness said, in an interview with KFGO. “I sat the three days prior for five, six hours in the day and didn’t see a single bear. It’s definitely a record in my book.”

The current black bear record for Minnesota is reportedly 642 pounds.

Hagness says the state average is between 150 and 200.

Related Post

Tip Leads to Out-of State Anglers Violating Bluegi...
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Killing His Fergus...
Shooting Death Under Investigation in Halstad
Authorities Make Identification in Fatal Douglas C...

You Might Like