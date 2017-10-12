Fargo Davies, West Fargo Volleyball Teams Play for Kids Battling Cancer

The two teams choose which fundraiser they help out each year

FARGO, ND — It’s the sixth year this familiar Volleyball match up is raising money.

Players said they’ve raised at least $7,000 and counting to help a summer camp for kids with cancer.

Davies High versus West Fargo means it’s time to “Dig for Kamp KACE.”

Both sides are serving hope for a summer camp made for children with cancer.

“It is just a fun way to make them feel like they fit in with everybody else,” said Davies Volleyball Co-Captain Averi Beyer.

Each year, the teams choose which group the fundraiser benefits.

Davies Volleyball captain says they chose KACE since it helps people their age.

“It helps them feel kind of like they have a normal summer especially when everyone is going to camps, going to the lake,” Winnie Selekwa said. “They get to do the same thing except the doctors and nurses make sure they’re safe while they’re doing it.”

Volunteers with the camp say they’re thrilled to have the teams play for them.

While the junior varsity game was going on, one volunteer told me she went through the camp while battling cancer at the age of five.

She said feeling like a regular kid again gave her the hope she needed.

“Seeing everyone else with the different types of cancer was very eye opening for me,” said Kamp KACE Executive Board Member, Lindsay Johnson. “I felt normal. I got teased for having no hair, a bald head. There were lots of people with bald heads and missing limbs and medications and sickness. So I felt included. I didn’t feel different.”

She and many other previous campers now work for KACE to ensure their legacy of giving hope lives on.

“All of our counselors are volunteer and that’s because we love and we believe in what Kamp KACE stands for,” Johnson said.

She said dollar totals don’t matter to her as much it does seeing both teams play for the kids in need.

In last year’s fundraiser, the two teams raised more than $5,000 for the American Cancer Society.