Fargo’s Ethnic Restaurants Showcased at Taste of World

people could eat anything from greek to somali food

FARGO, ND — Lutheran Social Services showcased more than ten restaurants in the area owned by refugees.

There was also a silent art auction and a Bhutanese dance performance.

As an organization that provides immigrant and relocation services for refugees, Lutheran Social Services says they wanted to remind people that we get a lot of our food from different cultures.

“That’s part of the culture that they come from and I think that people in our communities need to appreciate different cultures and learn to meet people of different cultures. It broadens their horizons,” said Shirley Dykshoorn, vice president for senior and humanitarian services.

This is the first time Lutheran Social Services has ever put on the Fargo Taste of the World.