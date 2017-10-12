LIVE: Chick-fil-A Opening

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Talks With Customers at the Chick-fil-A Opening
Jackie Kelly

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks with customers at Chick-fil-A’s grand opening in Grand Forks.

Related Post

Grand Forks Teen Robbed, Dragged by Vehicle Attemp...
Grand Forks Police Investigating Man Dressed as Bu...
Grand Forks International Airport to Conduct Activ...
Update: Body of Missing Man Found In West Battle L...

You Might Like

Golf Courses Closing Soon in Fargo

FARGO, ND -- As temperatures start to drop outside, golf courses will start to close. Places like Rose Creek Public Golf Course and Edgewood Public Golf Course say they will remain open as long as…