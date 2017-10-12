LIVE: Chick-fil-A Opening

You Might Like
Grand Forks Middle School Honors Late Teacher With Scoreboard Dedication
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A Grand Forks middle school took time from their day to celebrate the life of a beloved teacher and coach, Troy Bazey. Schroeder Middle School honored the life of Bazey.…
New Mississippi Valley Division Commander Meets with Gov. Burgum, Sen. Hoeven Over Flood Diversion Efforts
FARGO, ND -- The F–M Flood Diversion project has caused controversy for years but now Governor Dayton and Governor Burgum are working together for permanent flood protection. "The engineers are confident they can solve…
Golf Courses Closing Soon in Fargo
FARGO, ND -- As temperatures start to drop outside, golf courses will start to close. Places like Rose Creek Public Golf Course and Edgewood Public Golf Course say they will remain open as long as…
