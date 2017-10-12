Make Room For Mushrooms

Be a fun guy, or girl - and learn about one of the tastiest treats of the fall season.

They come in all shapes and sizes, colors and flavors, from lobster to shrimp to citrus to oyster. They grow on trees and on the ground, and all around the Upper Midwest. They’ve been linked to relief from cancer side effects like neuropathy and contain all kinds of antioxidants, but they’re some of the most divisive foods for many American eaters. Mushrooms — you either love them or you hate them.

Or maybe you just don’t know them? Well, if that’s the case, we’ve got the interview for you. Featuring a mushroom bigger than the adoptable dog we featured today, the KVRR Morning Show’s Emily Welker sat down live in studio with Prairie Roots Co-Op’s Noreen Thomas and her many mushrooms to talk about one of the tastiest treats of the fall season. How to cook them, how to serve them, why they’re a great substitute for bread, and most importantly, how you can learn (and taste) much more right here in the Red River Valley.

If you go:

Mushroom Tasting and Talk

Thursday, October 12, 6 p.m.

Prairie Roots Co-op

1213 NP Avenue, Fargo, ND

https://www.facebook.com/events/1807798062844024/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%223%22%2C%22ref_newsfeed_story_type%22%3A%22regular%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D