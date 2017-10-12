MPR Celebrates 50 Years of Broadcasting with Open House at Concordia College

The public was invited to tour the KCCM studios in the basement of Concordia's Welcome Center

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota Public Radio made another stop in Moorhead as they celebrate 50 years of broadcasting.

Concordia is proud to be the home to the second MPR station, KCCM, which began in 1971.

The public was invited to tour the KCCM studios in the basement of Concordia’s Welcome Center.

Station personnel took the opportunity to meet their listening public and hoped to let more people know about their programming.

“This is an opportunity for us to meet some of our members and listeners and people who stream us and who visit us online,” said MPR Regional Director, Kristi Booth. “They get to meet some of the people behind the stories, behind the mics. We’re excited about the past 50 years and celebrating with the community.”

Minnesota Public Radio stopped by Rourke Art Museum in Moorhead last month for its final “MPR Day” of 2017.