ND State Health Department Awards Fargo Cass Public Health with $180,000 Grant

FARGO, ND — The opioid epidemic is affecting people all over the world but efforts in the metro are enhancing education.

Fargo Cass Public Health has received a grant from the North Dakota Department of Human Services that will focus on opioid and substance abuse.

Last year, more than 64,000 people died from drug overdoses.

Now, Fargo Cass Public Health has an opportunity to lower those numbers.

“Addiction is a serious problem in our community and it’s really tearing our community apart,” said Nate Medhus, who is the president and CEO of Sharehouse in Fargo. “Prevention needs to be a huge piece of our solution to stop this cycle of addiction.”

Fargo Cass Public Health has been given a grant from the state to address opioid abuse, overdose deaths and substance abuse.

“It’s going to offer resources that if they are willing and open to take that extra time to take a look at those resources and learn more, that they definitely can expand their toolbox on parenting and how to prevent substance use,” said Robyn Litke Sall, who is the substance abuse prevention coordinator with Fargo Cass Public Health. “Abuse not just for their children, but for themselves as well.”

Robyn said this grant will provide a vehicle to get more information out to the general public about how they can prevent substance use and abuse.

“It will also, hopefully, give people the courage to step forward when they have a problem themselves or when they recognize a family member is possibly suffering from the disease of addiction,” said Medhus.

Fargo Cass Public Health was one of the 10 sites chosen for the grant.

The grant starts this November and goes until September of 2018.

“Everything we will do will be well planned out to ensure that we are maximizing the time and the funding,” said Robyn.

Fargo Cass Public Health is hoping to continue with some of the strategies already implemented such as creating more take back events for prescription drugs, promoting materials for parents and increasing the availability to naloxone.

“The increased use of naloxone which is wonderful,” Medhus said. “We are stopping people from dying.”

Fargo Cass Public Health will receive a total of $180,000 to implement their strategies.