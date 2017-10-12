ND State Soccer: East Sends Three Teams to Semifinals

West Fargo dominated Mandan 8-1; Bismarck topped Fargo South 3-2; Shanley defeated Bismarck Century 3-2; Davies wins 3-2 against Minot

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Eight teams entered the day with hopes at a North Dakota state soccer title, but only four came out unscathed.

The West Fargo Packers dominated Mandan 8-1 in Thursday’s contest. The Packers are the defending champions.

Shanley upset the top seed out of the west, Bismarck Century, to get into the semifinals. The Deacons have been runners-up for the last three seasons.

(1E) West Fargo, 8, (4W) Mandan, 1

(3W) Bismarck, 3, (2E) Fargo South, 2

(4E) Shanley, 2, (1W) Bismarck Century, 1

(3E) Fargo Davies, 4, (2W) Minot, 2