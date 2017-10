Tech Tip Today: How To Save Texts

There's an easier way than just a screengrab.

Saving texts is a thing not just so you don’t have to go scrolling back to conversations you exchanged in 2014 in order to remind yourself of what someone sent you. There are also other good reasons to save text messages, whether it’s cute notes your daughter sent you or explicit instructions about how to find an out-of-the-way location.

Let Francie Black show you how it’s done in this week’s Tech Tip Today.