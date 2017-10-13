All Things Paranormal Converge at PARACON on Friday the 13th

The seventh annual PARACON was held at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — All things paranormal have come together in one space for fans to enjoy. The seventh Annual PARACON is underway at the Shooting Star Casino.

Visitors can see psychics, meet their favorite characters from TV shows, or even talk with big foot experts.

This year, the event happened to fall on Friday the 13th, which had people wondering what would happen in a place with so many paranormal lovers.

“Some of our team members here that have certain theories about the paranormal hearing some sounds here and there in the background, shadows, that sort of thing so there’s always a little superstition, especially today being Friday the 13th,” Said Jamie Monson of the Shooting Star Casino.

Saturday, PARACON’s vendor booths will be open to the public from 11 am–6 pm.