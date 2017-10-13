F-M Symphony Showcases Eastern Music at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School

They previewed part of their show "Music After Dark"

FARGO, N.D. — The F-M Symphony stopped by Carl Ben Eielson Middle School to take kids on a journey to the Middle East.

A clarinetist and composer from the symphony taught students all about Middle Eastern and Eastern European music.

They learned things like breathing techniques and what goes into practicing an instrument.

Members of the symphony say they wanted to show kids what they offer the community.

“It’s such an important part in their lives when they’re starting to learn how to play their instruments and get involved in band or orchestra and just to see what music making is like on a much more advanced performance level and then to hear music from different parts of the world,” said Linda Boyd, executive director of the F-M Symphony.

The F-M Symphony’s Music After Dark Series will feature music from the Middle East at the Fargo Theater tomorrow night at 8 p.m.