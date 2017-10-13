Far-Off Melodies: From the Middle East to Fargo

Compose yourself -- you're about to see and hear nothing like you've ever heard before, in Fargo.

As Fargo welcomes more and more newcomers from all different parts of the world, we get to learn all about the arts they bring with them. And this time, we get to do it at the Fargo Theatre Saturday.

Symphony After Dark: Music of the Middle East is a show that blends the work of world-renowned composers and performers from Syria, Turkey and Macedonia to combine classical sounds with the melodies of their homelands. Music from those nations, plus Poland and Russia, all set the night alight for a special concert to shine a light on those cultures for folks right here in the Red River Valley region.

Conductor Christopher Zimmerman, composer and pianist Erberk Eryilmaz on drums, and clarinetist Ismail Lumanovski joined anchor Emily Welker live in studio on the KVRR Morning Show to talk live about how the show will bring these disparate forms of music together in harmony, and for a live performance.