HS Play of the Week Nominees: October 13

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature two plays with a tight window and great execution.

Fergus Falls quarterback Harrison Christensen made a perfect throw to Nathan Rund to hit him in stride for the touchdown. He made it look easy.

Clay Riveland didn’t have much room to thread a shot for Moorhead boys soccer, but he still snuck it between the keeper and the post.

