KVRR Roundtable: Bison Set for Top-10 Showdown with Penguins

KVRR Sports team preview the upcoming game between NDSU and Youngstown State.

FARGO, N.D. — The NDSU Bison gear up for their second ranked opponent of the season when they travel to No. 8 Youngstown State. The herd come into the game ranked second.

The KVRR sports team analyzes what the Bison need to do in order to come out on top of this big MVFC matchup.