KVRR Roundtable: UND Looks To Continue Success at Montana

KVRR Sports team preview the upcoming game between UND and Montana.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the second time this season UND football is coming off of a win. The Hawks will look to form their first winning streak of the season on the road at Montana. The Grizzlies are in the top-20 in the FCS in total offense.

The KVRR sports team analyzes what the Fighting Hawks have to do to come away with a win on the road at Montana.