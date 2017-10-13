LIVE: VegMania Highlights Local Vegan Food

Plus, Check Out Amazing Vegan Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

Joey Haynes, co-owner of the Green House Cafe, tells Adam Ladwig about the FM VegMania.

VegMania is a vegan food festival, featuring a food truck, local vegan vendors, baked goods, beer and samples.

To show off how great vegan food can be, Haynes shares some delicious vegan pumpkin spice cupcakes.

Trust us, they were good.

FM VegMania is Sunday, October 15, from 4-9 p.m. at Junkyard Brewing in Moorhead.

Find out more info by clicking here.