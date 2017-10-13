Melinda’s Garden: Planting Spring Color Before The Snow Falls

The first few flakes are on their way. Time to get spring color in the ground.

We could be in our last few days before the snow flies and white blankets the yards all around the Red River region. That means it’s time to start thinking pink — and red, purple, yellow and all the other lovely colors of spring.

Why? Because there’s no better time to plant spring bulbs than now, right before the ground freezes up for the winter, to give them the shot of cold they need to bloom forth in the springtime. Melinda Myers shows us the right way to make sure your garden pops up bright and beautiful next spring, in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.