MN Prep Football Roundup: Hawley outlast’s Barnesville in Undefeated Showdown

Barnesville's 38-game home winning streak snapped, DGF Wins at home against Perham

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Hawley and Barnesville entered the day as two of just four undefeated teams in Minnesota Class-AA football.

The Nuggets’ offense plowed through the Trojans on the way to a 48-30 win, bumping them up to 7-0 on the season.

No. 4 Moorhead was back at home to take on Brainerd, but the Warriors were not intimidated by the road environment, winning 35-28.

DGF knocked off Perham at home in a tight one, 35-32.